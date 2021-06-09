News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Traffic & Travel

Road closed and traffic diverted after 'defect' discovery

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:57 AM June 9, 2021   
Hall Road in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft has been closed with traffic diverted.

Hall Road in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft has been closed with traffic diverted "due to a defect that requires further investigations." - Credit: Mick Howes

A road has been temporarily closed with emergency works being carried out.

Hall Road in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft has been closed with traffic diverted.

Hall Road in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft has been closed with traffic diverted "due to a defect that requires further investigations." - Credit: Mick Howes

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as Hall Road in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft has been closed with traffic diverted "due to a defect that requires further investigations."

Suffolk Highways are carrying out the works following the defect discovery on Tuesday afternoon (June 8) with the road closed until 11.59pm on Friday, June 11.

Hall Road in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft has been closed with traffic diverted.

Hall Road in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft has been closed with traffic diverted "due to a defect that requires further investigations." - Credit: Mick Howes

With the road temporarily closed and traffic restrictions in place “delays are likely” while the work is carried out, according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

It states that the emergency work on Hall Road is being carried out "from The Street until Famona Road" in Carlton Colville.

Hall Road in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft has been closed with traffic diverted.

Hall Road in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft has been closed with traffic diverted "due to a defect that requires further investigations." - Credit: Mick Howes

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Highways said the road closure was installed along Hall Road in Carlton Colville "due to a defect that requires further investigations" with motorists urged to "use an alternative route."

Hall Road in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft has been closed with traffic diverted.

Hall Road in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft has been closed with traffic diverted "due to a defect that requires further investigations." - Credit: Mick Howes

Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses and BorderBus were warned of the diversion.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man, 50, charged after six-hour rooftop incident
  2. 2 Work to start on new access road as part of Gull Wing third crossing
  3. 3 Loud explosion heard as caravan fire being treated as 'deliberate'
  1. 4 Appeal for cyclists to join funeral of former bike shop owner
  2. 5 Road to be closed as 'vital' flood defence works continue
  3. 6 Busy road to close for 'urgent pothole' repairs
  4. 7 Back of the net! Lowestoft firm to provide Euro 2020 goalposts
  5. 8 Walk-in Covid vaccine clinic to be held in town pharmacy
  6. 9 Man denies stabbing 21-year-old and possessing lock-knife
  7. 10 Man in court after couple seriously hurt in A149 crash

A post on the First bus website said that as Hall Road will remain closed until June 11, "all X22 journeys will omit Church Lane and Hall Road and will instead operate via Rectory Road."

BorderBus tweeted that the SJL4 service to Sir John Leman High School "will divert via Famona Road and will not pick up students at the bus stops opposite The Gardens or Secrets Corner."

Visit our live traffic map for the latest delays.


Carlton Colville News
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

fish and chips

11 of the best fish and chip shops in Lowestoft

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Tingdene have failed in an appeal to allow a 32 caravan extension at North Denes in Lowestoft.

Lowestoft caravan park told to remove extension by planning inspector

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Warrants were carried out across Lowestoft on June 1. Officers raid a flat on Cleveland Road, Kirkley.

Suffolk Live

Police smash down doors and arrest five in simultaneous drugs raids

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A man caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to an immaculate Mercedes and a van following an an

Man, 21, charged with drug offences after simultaneous raids

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus