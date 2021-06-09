Road closed and traffic diverted after 'defect' discovery

Published: 10:57 AM June 9, 2021

Hall Road in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft has been closed with traffic diverted "due to a defect that requires further investigations." - Credit: Mick Howes

A road has been temporarily closed with emergency works being carried out.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as Hall Road in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft has been closed with traffic diverted "due to a defect that requires further investigations."

Suffolk Highways are carrying out the works following the defect discovery on Tuesday afternoon (June 8) with the road closed until 11.59pm on Friday, June 11.

With the road temporarily closed and traffic restrictions in place “delays are likely” while the work is carried out, according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

It states that the emergency work on Hall Road is being carried out "from The Street until Famona Road" in Carlton Colville.

Suffolk Highways said the road closure was installed along Hall Road in Carlton Colville "due to a defect that requires further investigations" with motorists urged to "use an alternative route."

Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses and BorderBus were warned of the diversion.

A post on the First bus website said that as Hall Road will remain closed until June 11, "all X22 journeys will omit Church Lane and Hall Road and will instead operate via Rectory Road."

BorderBus tweeted that the SJL4 service to Sir John Leman High School "will divert via Famona Road and will not pick up students at the bus stops opposite The Gardens or Secrets Corner."

Visit our live traffic map for the latest delays.




