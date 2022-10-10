Delays after car crashes into town centre bollards

The blue Ford Focus which hit bollards in Lowestoft town centre - Credit: Peter Kirk

There are currently delays in the centre of a seaside town after a car crashed in to a series of bollards.

The crash happened in Station Square in Lowestoft's London Road North, with police called to the scene at 8.37am.

No one is thought to have been injured in the crash.

While all roads have remained open following the incident, traffic in the area is moving slowly as vehicles pass the incident.








