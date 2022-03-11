Delays warning as fibre cable works continue in Lowestoft

Fibre cable works will be carried out on Bridge Road and Harbour Road in Oulton Broad. - Credit: Google Images

Motorists could face delays as work is carried out next week on sections of two busy roads in Oulton Broad.

As fibre cable works continue across Lowestoft, Suffolk Highways said that work will be carried out on Bridge Road and Harbour Road between Tuesday, March 15 and Friday, March 18.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the works are being carried out.

The CityFibre Metro Networks Ltd works will see "multi-way traffic control signals" in operation throughout the works on parts of the two roads in Oulton Broad.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, the works will be taking place on sections of the two Oulton Broad roads and the multi-way traffic lights could lead to motorists being held up.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map.



