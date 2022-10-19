Frustration after Lowestoft not chosen in 'boy racer' camera trial

A Lowestoft pressure group has admitted disappointment after the A12 between Pakefield and Kessingland wasn't chosen as part of a noise camera trial - Credit: Google Maps/ Adam Robertson

A pressure group against noise and speed has admitted its "disappointment" at Lowestoft not being chosen to trial a crackdown on 'boy racers'.

Earlier this week, The Department of Transport announced Great Yarmouth was one of four places in the country selected to use new noise cameras aimed at tackling drivers revving engines and using illegal exhausts.

The scheme will see a video camera and several microphones installed to help identify road users who break the law.

Residents Against Noise and Speed (RANS) was behind the bid.

Adam Robertson, member of Residents Against Noise and Speed (RANS)

Adam Robertson, a RANS member, said: "We are disappointed that the Kessingland Bypass has not been chosen as a trial for the ‘boy racer’ clampdown.

"This is despite Peter Aldous raising this with both Suffolk County Council and Suffolk Constabulary, about potentially putting an application for the Kessingland Bypass to be used as a trial for the new noise cameras."

The locations for the new cameras was decided based upon the impact to locals from illegal noisy vehicles, after MPs across the country applied for the cameras to be set up in their area.

Great Yarmouth was chosen to be included in the scheme alongside Bradford, Bristol and Birmingham following a competition launched in April.

The scheme is backed by a £300,000 government investment towards efforts to tackle the "social cost" of noise pollution which is estimated to be £10bn annually.

Mr Robertson said he expects to see an "outlined plan" from East Suffolk Council on how they, Suffolk County Council and Suffolk Constabulary will tackle boy racers using the bypass.

Great Yarmouth has been chosen as one of four locations to trial noise cameras as part of a clampdown on boy racers

He added: "We hope to see a clampdown on boy racers using the bypass because we could potentially see an increase on the road before Christmas due to Great Yarmouth being successful in its trial for the new noise cameras."

The new technology uses a video camera in conjunction with a number of microphones to accurately pinpoint noisy vehicles as they pass by, automatically detecting drivers breaking the law by revving engines unnecessarily or using illegal exhausts.

The trial will continue for two months and if successful they will be rolled out nationwide.