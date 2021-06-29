News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Traffic & Travel

Lowestoft road to be closed for 'drainage works'

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:29 AM June 29, 2021   
Work is due to be carried out on Conrad Road "from Fairfield Road to Cotmer Road" for three days next month.

Work is due to be carried out on Conrad Road "from Fairfield Road to Cotmer Road" for three days next month. - Credit: Google Images

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as a road is set to be temporarily closed next month with traffic diverted.

Suffolk Highways will temporarily close the U1117 Conrad Road in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft as drainage works are carried out.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out on Conrad Road "from Fairfield Road to Cotmer Road" for three days next month.

Suffolk Highways said it would be carrying out "drainage works" with traffic restrictions in place from July 14 to July 16.

A diversion route - along Fairfield Road, the A146, A1117 and vice versa - will be in operation.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest delays on our roads via the Live Traffic Map.



You may also want to watch:

Lowestoft News
Carlton Colville News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Art Eternal Tattoo Studio in Pakefield.

Coronavirus

Tattoo studio owner fined after refusing to close in lockdown

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Lisa Middlemass with her son Luke Baker, who died despite visiting doctors 15 times in three-and-a-h

Man 'let down' by GPs after undiagnosed pneumonia death, mother claims

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Wanted man Ian Kirk.

Hunt for man wanted for assaults in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Two-way traffic lights will be in operation on Waveney Drive in Lowestoft for three days as roadwork

Woman seriously injured after being hit by careless reversing driver

Jane Hunt

person
Comments powered by Disqus