Lowestoft road to be closed for 'drainage works'

Published: 10:29 AM June 29, 2021

Work is due to be carried out on Conrad Road "from Fairfield Road to Cotmer Road" for three days next month. - Credit: Google Images

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as a road is set to be temporarily closed next month with traffic diverted.

Suffolk Highways will temporarily close the U1117 Conrad Road in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft as drainage works are carried out.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out on Conrad Road "from Fairfield Road to Cotmer Road" for three days next month.

Suffolk Highways said it would be carrying out "drainage works" with traffic restrictions in place from July 14 to July 16.

A diversion route - along Fairfield Road, the A146, A1117 and vice versa - will be in operation.

A diversion route - along Fairfield Road, the A146, A1117 and vice versa - will be in operation.








