Delays warning as road to close for almost three weeks

Published: 3:49 PM July 19, 2021

Suffolk Highways will temporarily close the B1127 Chapel Road in Wrentham as drainage improvement works are carried out. - Credit: Google Images

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as a road is closed and traffic is diverted for almost three weeks.

Suffolk Highways will temporarily close the B1127 Chapel Road in Wrentham as drainage improvement works are carried out.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out from July 21 to August 10.

Suffolk Highways said it would be carrying out "drainage improvement works," with a diversion in place.

The works will take place on the stretch along the B1127 Chapel Road from the junction with Guildhall Lane to A12 High Street in Wrentham.

A diversion route - along the B1127, the A146, the B1384, the A1117, the A12 and vice versa - will be in operation.

