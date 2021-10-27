Village roads to be closed temporarily for 'urgent' works in Kessingland

Published: 10:26 AM October 27, 2021

Parts of Whites Lane and Church Road in Kessingland will be temporarily closed for urgent works. - Credit: Google Images

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as sections of two village roads are temporarily closed for emergency works.

Suffolk Highways will temporarily close parts of Whites Lane and Chruch Road in Kessingland, near Lowestoft as "emergency drainage works" are carried out on Thursday, October 28.

The roads will be temporarily closed as the works take place between 7.30am and 1pm.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out.

Whites Lane, Kessingland will be closed "from High Street until Church Road" for the "urgent" gully cleansing/jetting works.

Similarly, a section of Church Road will be closed "from Whites Lane until Lloyds Avenue" for the works.

Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses are being warned of the temporary closures.

A post on the First bus website said: "Whites Lane, Kessingland is closed between 7.30am and 1pm on Thursday to facilitate emergency drainage works.

"The Route 99 will be unable to serve the stops at Church Road and Africa Alive and will be diverted."

You can keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map.