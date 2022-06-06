Road to be closed temporarily for 'emergency' drainage works

Urgent works will take place on London Road in Pakefield. - Credit: Google Images

Drivers are being warned they could face disruption as a road is set to be temporarily closed with traffic diverted for "emergency" works.

Suffolk Highways will carry out the works on the B1532 London Road, Pakefield in Lowestoft with a road closure in force.

The "urgent" works is taking place on the B1532 London Road in Pakefield between 9am and 3pm on Tuesday, June 7.

It states: "Urgent - flooding on the highway, blocked or silted up road gully, from Wellington Road to junction with B1384."

A diversion route will be in place, and as works are carried out "delays are likely," according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses are being warned of the temporary closure.

A post on the First bus website said: "London Road South, Pakefield will be closed on Tuesday, June 7 to allow drainage works to take place.

"Service 99 will be diverted via Stradbroke Road and Bloodmoor Road in both directions."

