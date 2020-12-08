Updated
Emergency works lead to road being closed
A busy road has been closed to traffic in a coastal town as emergency repairs are carried out.
Motorists are being warned of delays as Bloodmoor Road in Lowestoft was closed at 10am on Tuesday morning (December 8).
Essex And Suffolk Water are carrying out the works, close to the roundabout on Bloodmoor Road, with the road closed from December 8 until 11.59pm tomorrow night (Wednesday, December 9).
With the road temporarily closed, “delays are likely” while the work is carried out, according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.
It states that the work is taking place outside 4 Bloodmoor Road to “repair two dangerous covers in carriageway" among associated works.
Traffic is being diverted along Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft as the work takes place.
