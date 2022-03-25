News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Busy road closed for emergency works to 'dangerous' gully

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:28 PM March 25, 2022
The Street Carlton Colville Lowestoft

A section of The Street in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft has been temporarily closed for emergency works. - Credit: Google Images

Drivers are being warned they could face disruption as part of a busy road has been temporarily closed with traffic diverted for "emergency" repairs.

Suffolk Highways is carrying out emergency works in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft, with a closure now in force on a section of The Street.

The emergency roadworks on The Street are taking place between "Hall Road to Rectory Road" today, Friday March 25.

A diversion route is in place, and as works are carried out "delays are likely," according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

It states: "Emergency works as a gully has dropped. Leaving the gully is too dangerous."

Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses are being warned of the temporary closure.

A post on the First bus website said: "The Street, Carlton Colville has been closed for Emergency roadworks, our X22 service has been diverted via Rectory Road and Church Lane in both directions."

