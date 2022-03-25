Busy road closed for emergency works to 'dangerous' gully

A section of The Street in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft has been temporarily closed for emergency works. - Credit: Google Images

Drivers are being warned they could face disruption as part of a busy road has been temporarily closed with traffic diverted for "emergency" repairs.

Suffolk Highways is carrying out emergency works in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft, with a closure now in force on a section of The Street.

The emergency roadworks on The Street are taking place between "Hall Road to Rectory Road" today, Friday March 25.

A diversion route is in place, and as works are carried out "delays are likely," according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

It states: "Emergency works as a gully has dropped. Leaving the gully is too dangerous."

Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses are being warned of the temporary closure.

A post on the First bus website said: "The Street, Carlton Colville has been closed for Emergency roadworks, our X22 service has been diverted via Rectory Road and Church Lane in both directions."

Keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map.