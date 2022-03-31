Fallen tree blocks road in Oulton

The junction between Hall Lane and Flixton Road in Oulton Broad - Credit: Google

A fallen tree is blocking the road in Oulton Broad, near Lowestoft.

Officers from Lowestoft Police are at the junction between Hall Lane and Flixton Road.

The road is completely blocked as of 2.15pm today.

Police are urging drivers to find alternative routes.

