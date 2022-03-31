News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Traffic & Travel

Fallen tree blocks road in Oulton

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:24 PM March 31, 2022
The junction between Hall Lane and Flixton Road in Oulton Broad

The junction between Hall Lane and Flixton Road in Oulton Broad - Credit: Google

A fallen tree is blocking the road in Oulton Broad, near Lowestoft.

Officers from Lowestoft Police are at the junction between Hall Lane and Flixton Road.

The road is completely blocked as of 2.15pm today.

Police are urging drivers to find alternative routes.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News

