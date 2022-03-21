Road to be closed as fibre cable works continue in Lowestoft

Motorists could face delays as part of a busy road in Lowestoft is temporarily closed with traffic diverted.

As fibre cable works continue across Lowestoft, Suffolk Highways said that work will be carried out on the A1144 St Peters Street between Monday, April 4 and Friday, April 8.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the works are being carried out.

The CityFibre Metro Networks Ltd works will see an "eastbound closure" of the A1144 St Peters Street in Lowestoft.

With a lane closure also in place between 9.30am and 3.30pm from April 4 to April 6, travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses are being warned of this temporary closure with services to be diverted.

A post on the First bus website said: "St Peters Street, Lowestoft will be closed westbound only between 9.30am to 3.30pm on Monday, April 4 to Wednesday, April 6 to allow for cable fibre works to take place."

