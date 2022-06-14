First Light Festival 2022: How to get to Lowestoft

Thousands of visitors are set to return to Lowestoft this weekend - Credit: Kate Ellis

Thousands of visitors are expected to descend on Lowestoft this weekend for the return of the First Light Festival.

With the inaugural festival bringing around 30,000-strong crowds to the town, this year's long-awaited return is expected to see hordes of festival-goers arrive on the beach.

Visitors are encouraged to use public transport, walk or cycle to keep congestion and pollution out of the town, with bicycle parking available on the Upper Esplanade.

Frequent services will run to and from Lowestoft train station over the weekend - Credit: James Bass

Train

There are frequent services from London Liverpool Street to Lowestoft on Saturday, with a change at either Norwich or Ipswich, while regular direct services will be running to the town from Norwich and Ipswich and back all weekend.

Greater Anglia will also be running a late service between Lowestoft and Ipswich on Saturday night.

It means the last train south will leave Lowestoft at 11.35pm, stopping in Beccles at 11.52pm and arriving in Ipswich shortly after 1am.

The final train of the night will take festival-goers to Norwich shortly afterwards at 11.47pm.

Bus

Lowestoft Bus Station is slightly more than a mile away from the festival site, and includes long distance services to Great Yarmouth, Norwich, Newmarket, Bury St Edmunds, Thetford and London.

A number of local services also stop at nearby Kensington Road, including the X1, Coastal Clipper 99 and 103.





Belvedere Road car park. Picture: NICK BUTCHER - Credit: Nick Butcher

Parking

Drivers are warned parking in the area is expected to be very limited.

Where possible, visitors who have to drive are asked to car share.

Pay-and-display car parks are available near to South Beach, including at Claremont Pier, Belvedere Road, Kirkley Rise, Royal Green and Clifton Road.

Car parks at Kirkley Cliff Road, Pakefield Street and All Saints Road will be closed to the public during the festival.

Camping

Festival-goers seeking the full First Light experience can camp under the stars overnight.

Pitches for wild beach camping are open for both Friday and Saturday nights, with the site open from 5pm on June 17.

Tent sizes are limited to four-person tents for practical and safety reasons, and there is no vehicle access to the beach.