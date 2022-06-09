Extra train to help First Light festival-goers return home

The First Light Festival attracted around 30,000 visitors to Lowestoft in 2019 - Credit: Mick Howes

Greater Anglia have announced a late train will run between Lowestoft and Ipswich on the night of the First Light Festival.

The 24-hour festival, which attracted around 30,000 visitors to the town in 2019, will return at midday on Saturday, June 18.

The additional train service will leave Lowestoft at 11.35pm to Ipswich, while the last train to Norwich leaves at 11.47pm.

The Ipswich service is due to call at Beccles at 11.52pm.

Festival-goers are encouraged to use public transport to keep congestion and pollution out of the town.

Aaron Taffera, chair of the East Suffolk Lines Community Rail Partnership, said: “We are grateful to Greater Anglia for working with us to put on an additional train, ensuring that the festival is fully supported by public transport.

"This will really help to keep congestion and pollution out of the town and provide fast, easy access to people coming in from further afield.”

Festival organiser Genevieve Christie - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Festival organiser Genevieve Christie said “With large numbers of people expected to attend the festival, we would recommend that visitors take advantage of our excellent rail links.

"With regular trains from Norwich and Ipswich arriving at Lowestoft station in the heart of the town, it is a really easy way to get here.

"Meanwhile, fewer cars will reduce congestion and help ensure the event is as enjoyable as possible for festival-goers and residents alike.

“Where else can you walk from a station to a festival in less than 10 minutes? This is sustainable travel at its best.”

There are regular services from London Liverpool Street to Lowestoft on Saturday, with a change at either Norwich or Ipswich.

There are regular direct services to Lowestoft from Norwich and Ipswich and back all weekend.

Greater Anglia’s commercial and customer service director Martin Moran said, “With our great value fares, fast, frequent services, and the station’s close proximity to the beach and festival events, it couldn’t be easier to get there and back by train.”

Events – which include music, dance, film, literature, art, science, talks, walks, sports, workshops, fire, food and drink - will begin on Lowestoft’s South Beach at noon on June 18 and will run continuously until noon on June 19.