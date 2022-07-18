News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Delays warning with road set to be closed for gas works

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:37 AM July 18, 2022
B1074 Lowestoft

The work is taking place on the B1074 Oulton Road in Lowestoft from Monday, August 1 to Friday, August 5. - Credit: Google Images

Drivers are being warned they could face disruption as a section of road is temporarily closed with traffic diverted for a week.

Cadent will carry out gas works next month in Lowestoft with a road closure set to be in force.

The work is taking place on the B1074 Oulton Road in Lowestoft from Monday, August 1 to Friday, August 5.

A diversion route will be in place, and as works are carried out "delays are likely," according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

It states that traffic restrictions will be in place as Oulton Road, Lowestoft "will be closed outside St Margaret's Church."

Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses are being warned of the temporary closure.

A post on the First bus website said: "Oulton Road, Lowestoft will be closed outside St Margaret's Church from Monday, August 1 to Friday, August 5 for gas works. 

"Service 102 will be diverted, in both directions via Rotterdam Road, Normanston Drive and Fir Lane."

Keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map.

