New access road unveiled as £126.75m bridge works continue
- Credit: Mick Howes
A new access road has opened to traffic to mark another key milestone in the construction of a town's long-awaited third crossing.
As changes to the road layout near the £126.75m Gull Wing bridge in Lowestoft took effect on Monday, May 9 it has seen a new access road unveiled.
The new access road to the Riverside business park in Lowestoft has been named in memory of a former Waveney District Council leader as Colin Law Way is now fully operational to traffic, cyclists and pedestrians.
Motorists are however being advised that with the opening of the new access road - Colin Law Way - the existing Riverside Road route into the Riverside business park has been closed to traffic.
It means that all access to Riverside business park will be from the west via the new road - as Riverside Road has closed, altering local traffic flows.
With Farrans Construction overseeing construction works on the Gull Wing, on behalf of Suffolk County Council, the opening of Colin Law Way is allowing work to progress on construction of a new roundabout and the southern approach embankment for the bridge.
All traffic will access Colin Law Way from the western end of Waveney Drive until the new roundabout is complete – which is due to be this summer.
With a signed diversion route for traffic now in operation along the new road layout, it will divert traffic from Riverside Road, down the A12 (Tom Crisp Way) to the Bloodmoor Roundabout and exiting on Elm Tree Road through to Cotmer Road.
Most Read
- 1 Missing 85-year-old woman from Lowestoft found safe
- 2 Man chased and verbally harassed in Lowestoft park
- 3 New access road unveiled as £126.75m bridge works continue
- 4 Specialist Lowestoft store proving to be a hit in town
- 5 Three-bed house with fish and chip shop and mobile van for sale
- 6 Man thanks teens who helped him home after serious fall
- 7 'A true team effort' - Joy for boutique hotel with official recognition
- 8 17 arrests and 19,000 cigarettes seized in crime crackdown
- 9 Two-vehicle crash causes queues in Lowestoft
- 10 Changes to road layout near £126.75m bridge as works progress
Road users can then follow the A146 (Bridge Road) to join Victoria Road and use this to access Waveney Drive and Colin Law Way from the west.
Lings Motor Group now has a new permanent access at the eastern end of Waveney Drive, adjacent to the Tom Crisp Way roundabout.
With work on site "continuing well", construction on both sides of Lake Lothing and in the water is said to be "progressing."
The Gull Wing bridge is due to open in 2023 with it reducing traffic congestion in the town, regenerating the area and attracting new investment for the local economy.