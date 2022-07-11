Road to be closed temporarily for 'urgent' pothole repairs

Hall Road in Carlton Colville is to be closed between Famona Road to The Street for urgent works. - Credit: Google Images

Drivers could face disruption as a section of road is set to be temporarily closed with traffic diverted for "urgent" repair work.

Suffolk Highways will be carrying out repairs to "carriageway potholes" in Carlton Colville with a closure in place on a section of Hall Road.

It means Hall Road in Carlton Colville is to be closed between "Famona Road to The Street" for the urgent works that are due to last about five-and-a-half hours on Wednesday, July 13.

A diversion route will be in operation from between 9.30am and 3pm on July 13 and with the closure in place "delays are likely," according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

It states: "Urgent - carriageway potholes, 40mm to 100mm.

"Hall Road, Carlton Colville will be closed from Famona Road to The Street on July 13 between 9.30am and 3pm for road repairs.

"Please follow the diversion The Street – Rectory Road – Church Lane – Hall Road and vice versa."

Keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map.