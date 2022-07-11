News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Traffic & Travel

Road to be closed temporarily for 'urgent' pothole repairs

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:31 PM July 11, 2022
Hall Road Lowestoft

Hall Road in Carlton Colville is to be closed between Famona Road to The Street for urgent works. - Credit: Google Images

Drivers could face disruption as a section of road is set to be temporarily closed with traffic diverted for "urgent" repair work.

Suffolk Highways will be carrying out repairs to "carriageway potholes" in Carlton Colville with a closure in place on a section of Hall Road.

It means Hall Road in Carlton Colville is to be closed between "Famona Road to The Street" for the urgent works that are due to last about five-and-a-half hours on Wednesday, July 13.

A diversion route will be in operation from  between 9.30am and 3pm on July 13 and with the closure in place "delays are likely," according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

It states: "Urgent - carriageway potholes, 40mm to 100mm.

"Hall Road, Carlton Colville will be closed from Famona Road to The Street on July 13 between 9.30am and 3pm for road repairs. 

"Please follow the diversion The Street – Rectory Road – Church Lane – Hall Road and vice versa."

Keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map.

Suffolk Highways
Carlton Colville News
Lowestoft News
East Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Calli sitting on her favourite spot on The Flying Dutchman's roof

Suffolk Live News

Pub gets dozens of calls asking - 'Do you know there's a dog on your roof?'

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
the Kensington Gardens Tea Rooms and Café in south Lowestoft.

Best friends take over popular café in 'just heavenly' setting

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
container ship Lowestoft Southwold

Mystery of container ships at anchor off Suffolk coast solved

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A home in Manor Walk, Kessingland, was targeted

Suffolk Constabulary

Wooden fence panels stolen from front garden of home

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon