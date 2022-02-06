Traffic affected and flood alerts in place after heavy rain

A stock image of the Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft. Heavy rain has been reported on the A12 at the junction with London Road South - Credit: Picture: Nick Butcher

Traffic has been affected by heavy rain - especially around Lowestoft - on Sunday morning.

The AA have reported traffic is affected on the A12 at the junction with London Road South, as well as on the A47 at Katwijk Way between Bentley Drive and Raglan Street.

The A146 Beccles Road at Oulton Broad is also affected this morning between Mundham Road and Cotmer Road.

The Environment Agency had previously issued flood alerts, the third most serious type of warning, for the River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water, although the alert is no longer in place.