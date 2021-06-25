Village road to be closed for 'repairs' with diversion in place

Published: 1:52 PM June 25, 2021

The road will be temporarily closed as work is being carried out on the B1127 "from Hulver Road until Sotterley Road". - Credit: Google Images

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as a road is temporarily closed and traffic is diverted next week.

Suffolk Highways will temporarily close the B1127 Hulver Street in Henstead as road repairs are carried out.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out on the B1127 "from Hulver Road until Sotterley Road" next Thursday, July 1.

Suffolk Highways said it would be carrying out "road repairs" with the temporary closure in place from 9.30am and noon on July 1.

A diversion route - along the B1127, A145, A146, A1145, A1117, A12, B1127 and vice versa - will be in operation.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest delays on our roads via the Live Traffic Map.















