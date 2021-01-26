A146 reopens after hydraulic fluid spill

Published: 2:19 PM January 26, 2021 Updated: 2:30 PM January 26, 2021

The westbound lane of the A146 Beccles Road, near to The Crown pub, has been closed following a hydraulic fluid spill. - Credit: Twitter/@LowestoftPolice

A hydraulic fluid spill closed part of the A146 in Carlton Colville on Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic is coping well despite the westbound lane of the A146 Beccles Road being closed near to the Crown pub, Suffolk Police said.

Drivers were urged to avoid the road until both lanes reopened.

Taking to Twitter shortly before 2pm, Lowestoft Police said: "A146 Carlton Colville westbound lane closed due to hydraulic fluid spill close to Crown PH.

"A lot of congestion as traffic able to use only eastbound lane for both directions.

"Avoid this part of the A146 until road surface cleaned and westbound carriageway reopened."

The road reopened shortly before 2.30pm.