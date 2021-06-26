News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lane blocked following collision on A47 near Lowestoft

Clarissa Place

Published: 8:50 PM June 26, 2021   
Two women have been left injured after a 'serious' crash on the B1108

The collision occured on the A47 Southbound between Hopton and Rackhams Corner - Credit: Archant

A lane was blocked following a collision between two cars on the A47 near Lowestoft.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said officers were called to the scene shortly before 6.40pm on Saturday night.

The collision, which involved two cars, occurred on the A47 southbound between Hopton roundabout and Rackhams Corner, in Corton, near Lowestoft. 

The police spokesman said an ambulance attended the scene but no reports of any serious injury. 

The road is due to reopen fully following the recovery of the vehicles. 

