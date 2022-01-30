Road blocked after crash in Lowestoft

Police are on the scene at London Road South in Lowestoft following a crash. - Credit: Google

London Road South in Lowestoft is blocked following a collision between two cars.

Police are on the scene near the junction between London Road South and Pakefield Street.

An ambulance is attending to the drivers.

Officers attending 2 vehicle RTC at north end of London Rd. South #Pakefield junction with #Pakefield St. Ambulance at scene meaning traffic cannot pass & road blocked until emergency services have tended to drivers. Please avoid this part of London Rd. South until road clear#187 pic.twitter.com/1BCeOuHhXz — Lowestoft Police (@LowestoftPolice) January 30, 2022

Officers have advised drivers to avoid the area as the road will be blocked until the drivers have been tended to.

Traffic is reportedly affecting Walmer Road, The Avenue and Blackheath Road as a result.