Road blocked after crash in Lowestoft
Published: 2:09 PM January 30, 2022
- Credit: Google
London Road South in Lowestoft is blocked following a collision between two cars.
Police are on the scene near the junction between London Road South and Pakefield Street.
An ambulance is attending to the drivers.
Officers have advised drivers to avoid the area as the road will be blocked until the drivers have been tended to.
Traffic is reportedly affecting Walmer Road, The Avenue and Blackheath Road as a result.