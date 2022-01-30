News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Road blocked after crash in Lowestoft

Robbie Nichols

Published: 2:09 PM January 30, 2022
Suffolk Police are on the scene at London Road South in Lowestoft following a crash.

Police are on the scene at London Road South in Lowestoft following a crash. - Credit: Google

London Road South in Lowestoft is blocked following a collision between two cars.

Police are on the scene near the junction between London Road South and Pakefield Street.

An ambulance is attending to the drivers.

Officers have advised drivers to avoid the area as the road will be blocked until the drivers have been tended to.

Traffic is reportedly affecting Walmer Road, The Avenue and Blackheath Road as a result.

