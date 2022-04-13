News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Traffic & Travel

Woman arrested following crash between car and lorry in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:18 PM April 13, 2022
Lorry and car crash in Bloodmoor Road, Lowestoft

A lorry and a car crashed on Bloodmoor Road in Pakefield. - Credit: Google

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving with no licence or insurance following a crash in Lowestoft this morning.

Police were called at 9.35am to a collision between a lorry and a car on Bloodmoor Road, in Pakefield.

The woman was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

No one is believed to have been seriously injured.

Slow traffic was reported in the area following the incident but the road has since been cleared.

