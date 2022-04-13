Woman arrested following crash between car and lorry in Lowestoft

A lorry and a car crashed on Bloodmoor Road in Pakefield. - Credit: Google

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving with no licence or insurance following a crash in Lowestoft this morning.

Police were called at 9.35am to a collision between a lorry and a car on Bloodmoor Road, in Pakefield.

The woman was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

No one is believed to have been seriously injured.

Slow traffic was reported in the area following the incident but the road has since been cleared.

