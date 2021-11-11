Broken down lorry causes heavy traffic and road diversion in Lowestoft

A lorry has broken down on Pakefield roundabout this afternoon. - Credit: Google Maps

A broken down lorry has caused heavy traffic in Pakefield this afternoon.

The Morrisons supermarket roundabout has been closed due to the stuck lorry, however, there is a diversion in place as drivers are urged to continue via the retail park.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "A lorry has broken down in Pakefield this afternoon.

"There is a diversion currently in place and recovery is on the way."

