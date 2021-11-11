Broken down lorry causes heavy traffic and road diversion in Lowestoft
Published: 2:00 PM November 11, 2021
A broken down lorry has caused heavy traffic in Pakefield this afternoon.
The Morrisons supermarket roundabout has been closed due to the stuck lorry, however, there is a diversion in place as drivers are urged to continue via the retail park.
A Suffolk police spokesman said: "A lorry has broken down in Pakefield this afternoon.
"There is a diversion currently in place and recovery is on the way."
