Lowestoft Journal > News > Traffic & Travel

Broken down lorry causes heavy traffic and road diversion in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:00 PM November 11, 2021
A lorry has broken down on Pakefield roundabout this afternoon.

A lorry has broken down on Pakefield roundabout this afternoon. - Credit: Google Maps

A broken down lorry has caused heavy traffic in Pakefield this afternoon.

The Morrisons supermarket roundabout has been closed due to the stuck lorry, however, there is a diversion in place as drivers are urged to continue via the retail park.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "A lorry has broken down in Pakefield this afternoon.

"There is a diversion currently in place and recovery is on the way."

Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

