Driver airlifted to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Lowestoft

Drivers are being urged to avoid a Lowestoft road following a serious three-vehicle crash.

Bloodmoor Road near McDonald's has been closed by police, who arrived at the scene at 11.53am this morning [March 25].

Police and ambulance are still on the scene as of 12.30pm.

At least one person is injured. They were taken to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital by air ambulance.

There are queues in the area, with traffic building on Bloodmoor Road, Stradbroke Road and the A12.

Both directions of traffic appear to be affected.

Police are asking witnesses to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting CAD 135 of 25 March.

You can get in contact by calling 101 or by emailing SCIU@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.