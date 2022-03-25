News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Driver airlifted to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:43 PM March 25, 2022
Updated: 12:55 PM March 25, 2022
Bloodmoor Road in Lowestoft, Suffolk

Bloodmoor Road in Lowestoft, Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk Police

Drivers are being urged to avoid a Lowestoft road following a serious three-vehicle crash.

Bloodmoor Road near McDonald's has been closed by police, who arrived at the scene at 11.53am this morning [March 25].

Police and ambulance are still on the scene as of 12.30pm.

At least one person is injured. They were taken to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital by air ambulance.

There are queues in the area, with traffic building on Bloodmoor Road, Stradbroke Road and the A12.

Both directions of traffic appear to be affected.

Police are asking witnesses to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting CAD 135 of 25 March.

You can get in contact by calling 101 or by emailing SCIU@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.

