Lorry and driver of Citroen DS3 crash near Asda in Lowestoft
Published: 10:40 AM February 3, 2022
- Credit: Courtney Moore
A car ended up on its side in front of a lorry after a crash in Lowestoft.
Police crews were called after a Volvo Artic lorry and a Citroen DS3 crashed in Horn Hill just after 8pm on Wednesday (February 2).
Following the incident, the road was blocked for a short period.
But a police spokeswoman confirmed no serious injuries.
She said: "It was a damage only collision.
"The road was cleared by 8.45pm."