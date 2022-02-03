News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lorry and driver of Citroen DS3 crash near Asda in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:40 AM February 3, 2022
A car ended up in front of a lorry following the crash in Lowestoft on Wednesday evening.

A car ended up in front of a lorry following the crash in Lowestoft on Wednesday evening. - Credit: Courtney Moore

A car ended up on its side in front of a lorry after a crash in Lowestoft.

Police crews were called after a Volvo Artic lorry and a Citroen DS3 crashed in Horn Hill just after 8pm on Wednesday (February 2).

Following the incident, the road was blocked for a short period.

Police crews were called after the crash between a lorry and a car in Horn Hill, Lowestoft.

Police crews were called after the crash between a lorry and a car in Horn Hill, Lowestoft. - Credit: Andy Algar

But a police spokeswoman confirmed no serious injuries.

She said: "It was a damage only collision.

"The road was cleared by 8.45pm."

person