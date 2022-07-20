Man suffers leg injuries as car comes off A12 and crashes into lamppost

A man has suffered leg injuries after a car crashed into a lamppost in Lowestoft - Credit: Google Maps

A man has suffered injuries to his leg after a car left the road and crashed into a lamppost on the A12 in Lowestoft.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Horn Hill at about 9.20am on Wednesday, Suffolk police said.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "We are currently at the scene of a single-vehicle crash.

"Fire and ambulance crews have also been called to the scene.

"A man has sustained injuries to his leg but the severity of the injuries is not yet clear."

The spokeswoman said there was no mention that the road has been closed but said drivers should expect delays while emergency services attend the incident.