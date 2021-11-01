Pedestrian flown to hospital after being hit by Jaguar XE

Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft, where a 15-year-old boy was assaulted. Picture: Google - Credit: Archant

A pedestrian was flown to hospital after being hit by a car in Lowestoft on Saturday evening.

Emergency services, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance, were called after the crash on Tom Crisp Way, in Lowestoft, shortly after 8.30pm on October 30.

The crash involved a Jaguar XE and a pedestrian, who suffered serious injuries.

Road closures were put in place following the crash on Tom Crisp Way, Long Road and Kirkley Run while Suffolk Police investigated.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 8.33pm on Saturday with reports of a collision in Tom Crisp Way, Lowestoft.

"We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer and East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"One person was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance for further care."

Officers have appealed for any witnesses to the collision, along with anyone driving in the area prior to the incident who has a dashcam in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD 361 of October 30.