Lowestoft Journal > News > Traffic & Travel

WATCH: Three people and two dogs rescued from car fire

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:06 PM July 5, 2022
Updated: 1:58 PM July 5, 2022
Lowestoft Police rescued people and dogs from car in Lowestoft

Three people and their dogs had a lucky escape after police rescued them from a car fire in Lowestoft - Credit: Lowestoft Police

Three people and two dogs had a lucky escape after police rescued them from a burning car.

Police pulled over a vehicle travelling on Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft on Sunday, July 3, at 6.40pm after noticing the car had a light out and exhaust issues.

As soon as the car pulled over to the side of the road it immediately caught fire.

Officers at the scene reacted quickly and helped rescue the driver and passengers, bringing three people and their two dogs to safety.

The car was then engulfed in flames and large plumes of smoke billowed out across the road.

No one was injured in the incident but the car was left badly damaged.

Fire crews from Lowestoft South also attended the scene and the blaze was out by 6.54pm.



