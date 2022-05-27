Double celebrations set to mark Jubilee and railway anniversary

Lowestoft Railway Station will host numerous events over the coming weeks to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and the 175th Anniversary of the railway reaching Lowestoft.

On Friday, May 27, the station's restored Parcels Office hosts the premiere of a new exhibition by acclaimed railway photographer David Pearce.

Featuring more than 90 images of the railway scene in Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire from over the past five decades, ‘Last Train Gone’ takes visitors on a journey around the region with a host of never-before-seen photographs.

Norwich based photographer David Pearce. - Credit: Wherry Lines Lowestoft Central Project

The free to enter exhibition runs on Friday and Saturday, May 28 and then from May 30 to June 3 from 10am to 3.30pm.

Celebrations marking 175 years since the railway reached Lowestoft continue this Saturday, May 28 with a special opportunity to board and tour one of the brand-new trains now in service across the region as the Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership and Lowestoft Central Project host a special Try a Train open event.

Running between 11am and 3pm, one of train operator Greater Anglia’s new Swiss-built Stadler 755 bi mode units will be on display in platform 4.

This Sunday, May 29 vintage buses connecting with train arrivals and departures will call at the station bus interchange for passengers wishing to attend the 50th Anniversary event at the East Anglia Transport Museum in Carlton Colville.

On Saturday, June 4, from noon to 3pm, the Parcels Office hosts the Summer Reunion of former Lowestoft Wartime Evacuees.

The event will include a complementary Jubilee Tea courtesy of the Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership and former evacuees are welcome to bring a friend or family member with them to the event.

Events marking the 175th Anniversary continue on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12 as the Parcels Office hosts a special railway postcard display from the extensive collection of Richard Mundy.

Local aviation historian Bob Collis will host talks detailing how the station and its surrounds were affected by and ultimately survived enemy bombing during the First and Second World Wars.

Bookings for indoor and outdoor stalls have also now opened for the station's first Brocante taking place on the weekend of June 18 and June 19.

A wide range of goods will be available including local produce, antiques, books, vintage clothing, railwayana and crafts.

Stallholders wishing to reserve a place should email lowestoftcentral@gmail.com or call into the station shop and tourist information office.