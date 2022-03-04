Revealed: Lowestoft roads where speed limits could be reduced
Published: 1:20 PM March 4, 2022
- Credit: Archant © 2012
More than 20 roads in the Lowestoft area have been earmarked for a reduced speed limit.
If approved, the speed limit on various roads in the parishes of Ashby, Blundeston, Corton, Herringfleet, Lound, Oulton and Somerleyton, would drop to 40mph.
The road affected would be:
- Part of Back Lane
- Part of Blocka Road
- Part of Blundeston Road
- Somerleyton Road
- Border Lane
- Browston Lane
- Part of Church Lane
- Part of Church Road
- Part of Dorking Road
- Flixton Road
- Green Lane
- Hall Road
- Part of Jay Lane
- Part of Lound Lane
- Market Lane
- Parts of Oulton Road and Park Hill
- Rackhams Corner and Gorleston Road
- Yarmouth Road
Three roads in the parish of Oulton are also set to be reduced to a 30mph limit. They are:
- Holly Hill from its junction with Wood Lane and Hall Lane for 213 metres in a south-westerly direction
- Wood Lane from the junction with Hall Lane and Holly Hill to the junction with Queens Highway
- Hall Lane from a point 15 metres west of its junction with the B1074 to its junction with Holly Hill and Wood Lane
Anyone who objects to the plans should contact Andy Pearl at Suffolk County Council legal services on andy.pearl@suffolk.gov.uk before March 25.