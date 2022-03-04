Revealed: Lowestoft roads where speed limits could be reduced

A number of roads in the Lowestoft area are set for a speed limit change. - Credit: Archant © 2012

More than 20 roads in the Lowestoft area have been earmarked for a reduced speed limit.

If approved, the speed limit on various roads in the parishes of Ashby, Blundeston, Corton, Herringfleet, Lound, Oulton and Somerleyton, would drop to 40mph.

The road affected would be:

Part of Back Lane

Part of Blocka Road

Part of Blundeston Road

Somerleyton Road

Border Lane

Browston Lane

Part of Church Lane

Part of Church Road

Part of Dorking Road

Flixton Road

Green Lane

Hall Road

Part of Jay Lane

Part of Lound Lane

Market Lane

Parts of Oulton Road and Park Hill

Rackhams Corner and Gorleston Road

Yarmouth Road

Three roads in the parish of Oulton are also set to be reduced to a 30mph limit. They are:

Holly Hill from its junction with Wood Lane and Hall Lane for 213 metres in a south-westerly direction

Wood Lane from the junction with Hall Lane and Holly Hill to the junction with Queens Highway

Hall Lane from a point 15 metres west of its junction with the B1074 to its junction with Holly Hill and Wood Lane

Anyone who objects to the plans should contact Andy Pearl at Suffolk County Council legal services on andy.pearl@suffolk.gov.uk before March 25.