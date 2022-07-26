Lowestoft road to temporarily reopen amid third crossing roadworks

A Lowestoft road is set to temporarily reopen having been closed as work on the Gull Wing crossing continues.

The northern side of the southern roundabout is nearing completion, with Waveney Drive to reopen in both directions from the week beginning August 14.

The reopening will mitigate effects on traffic in Lowestoft from other unconnected roadworks, including allowing for the installation of a safety scheme near a primary school.

From early September, Waveney Drive will then close again until the end of the year to allow for the completion of the roundabout and associated works.

Simon Bretherton, Suffolk County Council's project director, said: “Inevitably this closure will result in some disruption for residents, businesses and motorists for which we apologise, and we will be working to ensure the road is re-opened as soon as possible.

“We are very grateful to local people for their continued patience and tolerance.

“It has to be remembered these works support a new bridge that will bring huge benefits to Lowestoft and the wider area for many years to come, thanks to reduced traffic congestion and regeneration of the area from the investment it will attract.”