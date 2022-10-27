Motorcyclist injured after crash on A12
Published: 2:04 PM October 27, 2022
A male motorcyclist has been injured following a crash involving a car and a motorbike in Lowestoft.
Officers were called just after 1pm on Thursday (October 27) following reports of the crash in Tom Crisp Way on the A12 in the town.
A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman confirmed the cyclist sustained injuries but they were not thought to be serious at this time.
He said: "The road is currently blocked but is expected to reopen shortly."
Following the incident, some drivers reported delays in the area.