News > Traffic & Travel

Motorcyclist injured after crash on A12

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:04 PM October 27, 2022
A male motorcyclist has been injured after a crash on the A12 in Lowestoft

A male motorcyclist has been injured after a crash on the A12 in Lowestoft - Credit: Google Maps

A male motorcyclist has been injured following a crash involving a car and a motorbike in Lowestoft.

Officers were called just after 1pm on Thursday (October 27) following reports of the crash in Tom Crisp Way on the A12 in the town.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman confirmed the cyclist sustained injuries but they were not thought to be serious at this time.

He said: "The road is currently blocked but is expected to reopen shortly."

Following the incident, some drivers reported delays in the area.

