Man in his 80s dies after three-vehicle crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:50 PM April 4, 2022
A man in his 80s has died following a three-vehicle crash in Bloodmoor Road, Lowestoft, on Friday, March 25.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Bloodmoor Road which happened just before 11.55am on Friday, March 25.

Police had closed the road in both directions following the crash between a red Ford Focus, a white Vaxuhall Vivaro and a white Volkswagen Tiguan.

The driver of the Ford Focus was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by air ambulance but died in hospital on Saturday, April 2.

Any witnesses to the crash have been asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit and quote CAD 135 of March 25.

Author Picture Icon
