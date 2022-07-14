Rider escapes unharmed as moped bursts into flames

A moped rider had a lucky escape when their bike erupted into flames while travelling on the A146 between Beccles and Lowestoft - Credit: Lowestoft Police

A moped rider had a lucky escape after their bike became engulfed in flames on a Suffolk road.

The incident happened at about 5.30pm on Wednesday between Lowestoft and Beccles.

The rider was travelling on the A146 Barnby Bends when a mechanical issue caused the vehicle to catch fire.

The moped was left completely destroyed in the fire - Credit: Lowestoft Police

Emergency services were called to the scene, including a fire crew from Beccles.

The moped erupted into a ball of fire, which left it completely destroyed.

The fire service said the incident was over by 6.04pm.

Lowestoft police confirmed the rider escaped unharmed.