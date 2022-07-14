News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Rider escapes unharmed as moped bursts into flames

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:20 AM July 14, 2022
A moped rider had a lucky escape when their bike erupted into flames on the A146 between Beccles and Lowestoft

A moped rider had a lucky escape when their bike erupted into flames while travelling on the A146 between Beccles and Lowestoft - Credit: Lowestoft Police

A moped rider had a lucky escape after their bike became engulfed in flames on a Suffolk road.

The incident happened at about 5.30pm on Wednesday between Lowestoft and Beccles.

The rider was travelling on the A146 Barnby Bends when a mechanical issue caused the vehicle to catch fire.

The moped was left completely destroyed in the fire near Beccles and Lowestoft

The moped was left completely destroyed in the fire - Credit: Lowestoft Police

Emergency services were called to the scene, including a fire crew from Beccles.

The moped erupted into a ball of fire, which left it completely destroyed.

The fire service said the incident was over by 6.04pm.

Lowestoft police confirmed the rider escaped unharmed. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Lowestoft News
Beccles News

