Rider escapes unharmed as moped bursts into flames
Published: 9:20 AM July 14, 2022
- Credit: Lowestoft Police
A moped rider had a lucky escape after their bike became engulfed in flames on a Suffolk road.
The incident happened at about 5.30pm on Wednesday between Lowestoft and Beccles.
The rider was travelling on the A146 Barnby Bends when a mechanical issue caused the vehicle to catch fire.
Emergency services were called to the scene, including a fire crew from Beccles.
The moped erupted into a ball of fire, which left it completely destroyed.
The fire service said the incident was over by 6.04pm.
Lowestoft police confirmed the rider escaped unharmed.