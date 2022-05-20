Motorbike and car involved in crash in Lowestoft

A motorbike and a car have been involved in a crash in Lowestoft - Credit: Google

A motorcyclist has been injured in a crash involving a car in Lowestoft.

The collision happened at 1pm on Friday, May 20, in Cotmer Road at the junction with Colville Road.

A police spokesperson said: "It is believed the motorcyclist has possibly suffered head and leg injuries.

"Roads in the area have become congested following the collision."

Traffic has built up along the A146 Bridge Road as well as Cotmer Road and Victoria Road.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.