News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Traffic & Travel

Motorbike and car involved in crash in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:56 PM May 20, 2022
A motorcyclist and a car have crashed in Cotmer Road Lowestoft.

A motorbike and a car have been involved in a crash in Lowestoft - Credit: Google

A motorcyclist has been injured in a crash involving a car in Lowestoft.

The collision happened at 1pm on Friday, May 20, in Cotmer Road at the junction with Colville Road.

A police spokesperson said: "It is believed the motorcyclist has possibly suffered head and leg injuries.

"Roads in the area have become congested following the collision."

Traffic has built up along the A146 Bridge Road as well as Cotmer Road and Victoria Road.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

taco bell lowestoft

Taco Bell set to open in McDonald's former town centre premises

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Members of RANS point to the anti-social behaviour motorists Gateway Retail Park Lowestoft

Suffolk Constabulary

Retail park nuisance drivers cause misery with 'revving and noisy exhausts'

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
pakefield beach

Coastwatch volunteer encourages public to stay on the lookout for body...

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Late night damage was caused at the Britten Centre in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Deal struck to acquire major Lowestoft shopping centre

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon