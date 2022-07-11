Motorcyclist injured in crash near Lowestoft

A motorcyclist has been injured in a crash in Bloodmoor Road on the outskirts of Lowestoft - Credit: Google

A motorcyclist has been injured in a crash on the outskirts of Lowestoft.

The collision happened on the A1117 Bloodmoor Road in Pakefield at 10.30am today (July 11).

A car and a motorbike were involved in a collision near the junction with Tom Crisp Way.

The injuries sustained are thought to be minor at this time.

One fire crew from Lowestoft South was called to the scene.

Traffic has been building along the surrounding roads and at the roundabout which joins the A12 with Bloodmoor Road.