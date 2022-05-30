New bus and train tourist guides unveiled

Colin Butler, Lowestoft Town councillor (left), and Trevor Garrod, Chair ESTA (right) with the new ESTA Lowestoft guides. - Credit: Lowestoft Central Project

New tourism guides promoting a town’s rail and bus services have been unveiled.

The East Suffolk Travel Association (ESTA) has produced a new guide for visitors to Lowestoft with information on public transport and local attractions.

The new guide has been sponsored by Lowestoft Town Council and is the latest in a series of guides produced by the association which are designed to support tourism and the use of public transport and in the area.

ESTA chairman Trevor Garrod said: “Lowestoft has one of the best sited railway stations along the east coast with good onward bus connections.

"While there is always scope for improvement, a number of tourist attractions can easily be reached by public transport from both the town’s railway and nearby bus stations.

“As we celebrate 175 years since the railway reached Lowestoft, we are pleased to have produced this latest guide offering information for visitors and are grateful to Lowestoft Town Council for their generous sponsorship.”

The new guide is now available free of charge from the Tourist Information Office at Lowestoft railway station and will be published online on the ESTA website.