Changes to road layout near £126.75m bridge as works progress

Works are continuing as part of the £126.75m Gull Wing bridge in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Construction of a town's long-awaited third crossing is continuing to gather pace - and another key milestone is set to be marked next week.

Changes to the road layout near the £126.75m Gull Wing bridge in Lowestoft will see a key new access road opening from Monday.

The road will be named in memory of a former Waveney District Council leader as Colin Law Way is to be fully operational for traffic, cyclists and pedestrians from 5am on Monday, May 9.

Mr Law was leader of the former Waveney District Council for six years until he died in May 2017.

Colin Law. - Credit: Paul Nixon

He also served as a Suffolk county councillor.

With Farrans Construction overseeing construction works on the Gull Wing, on behalf of Suffolk County Council, the opening of this new road will allow work to progress on construction of a new roundabout and the southern approach embankment for the bridge.

Motorists are being advised that this will mean the existing Riverside Road route into Riverside business park will be closed to traffic permanently from 6am on May 9.

Access into the business park will be only from Colin Law Way, altering local traffic flows.

A county council spokesman said: "Most construction traffic associated with the Gull Wing Bridge project will also use Colin Law Way."

Richard Smith, the county council's cabinet member for economic development, transport strategy and waste, said: “The opening of Colin Law Way is a significant development in the construction of the Gull Wing bridge.

Suffolk County Council cabinet member Richard Smith - Credit: Archant

“While work progresses on the bridge itself, what is also important is building the supporting road network.

“Once open the bridge will divert through-traffic away from Lowestoft town centre, reducing pollution and improving mobility for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians for many years to come.”

A signed diversion route for traffic along the new road layout will be in place.

The new road layout and diversion following the opening of Colin Law Way. - Credit: Gull Wing Bridge

It will sign traffic from Riverside Road, down the A12 (Tom Crisp Way) to the Bloodmoor Roundabout and exiting on Elm Tree Road through to Cotmer Road.

The new road layout and diversion following the opening of Colin Law Way. - Credit: Gull Wing Bridge

Road users can then follow the A146 (Bridge Road) to join Victoria Road and use this to access Waveney Drive and Colin Law Way from the west.

Lings Motor Group will now have a new permanent access at the eastern end of Waveney Drive, adjacent to the Tom Crisp Way roundabout.