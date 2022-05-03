Changes to road layout near £126.75m bridge as works progress
- Credit: Mick Howes
Construction of a town's long-awaited third crossing is continuing to gather pace - and another key milestone is set to be marked next week.
Changes to the road layout near the £126.75m Gull Wing bridge in Lowestoft will see a key new access road opening from Monday.
The road will be named in memory of a former Waveney District Council leader as Colin Law Way is to be fully operational for traffic, cyclists and pedestrians from 5am on Monday, May 9.
Mr Law was leader of the former Waveney District Council for six years until he died in May 2017.
He also served as a Suffolk county councillor.
With Farrans Construction overseeing construction works on the Gull Wing, on behalf of Suffolk County Council, the opening of this new road will allow work to progress on construction of a new roundabout and the southern approach embankment for the bridge.
Motorists are being advised that this will mean the existing Riverside Road route into Riverside business park will be closed to traffic permanently from 6am on May 9.
Most Read
- 1 Changes to road layout near £126.75m bridge as works progress
- 2 Dramatic drone pics show smoke billowing from woodland fire
- 3 Pedestrian in 20s suffers serious injuries after hit and run collision
- 4 Warning over scam offering free Center Parcs holiday
- 5 The 7 cheapest streets to buy a home in Suffolk revealed
- 6 Village road to be temporarily closed for BT works
- 7 Warning that Suffolk's coast is making an 'alarming retreat'
- 8 Aldi and eBay recall products over urgent fire safety concerns
- 9 County's dogs will have their day once again as show returns
- 10 Man charged in connection with assault and criminal damage in Lowestoft
Access into the business park will be only from Colin Law Way, altering local traffic flows.
A county council spokesman said: "Most construction traffic associated with the Gull Wing Bridge project will also use Colin Law Way."
Richard Smith, the county council's cabinet member for economic development, transport strategy and waste, said: “The opening of Colin Law Way is a significant development in the construction of the Gull Wing bridge.
“While work progresses on the bridge itself, what is also important is building the supporting road network.
“Once open the bridge will divert through-traffic away from Lowestoft town centre, reducing pollution and improving mobility for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians for many years to come.”
A signed diversion route for traffic along the new road layout will be in place.
It will sign traffic from Riverside Road, down the A12 (Tom Crisp Way) to the Bloodmoor Roundabout and exiting on Elm Tree Road through to Cotmer Road.
Road users can then follow the A146 (Bridge Road) to join Victoria Road and use this to access Waveney Drive and Colin Law Way from the west.
Lings Motor Group will now have a new permanent access at the eastern end of Waveney Drive, adjacent to the Tom Crisp Way roundabout.