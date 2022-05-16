News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Road to be closed as next phase of major flood defence works begin

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:08 AM May 16, 2022
Hamilton Road Lowestoft

An impression of Hamilton Road in Lowestoft after phase two of the Lowestoft FRMP construction works is completed. - Credit: Lowestoft FRMP

Motorists could face delays as major flood defence work continues in a coastal town.

With work continuing on Lowestoft's permanent flood defences, a section of road will be closed temporarily to "enable safe construction of tidal flood walls."

The Lowestoft FRMP construction works on Hamilton Road.

Details of the Lowestoft FRMP construction works on Hamilton Road. - Credit: Mick Howes

As the £67m Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project (FRMP) continues, Hamilton Road in the town will be closed between Whapload Road (after the KwikFit entrance) and Newcombe Road from Monday, May 16 until the winter.

The Suffolk Roadworks map says that “delays are likely” while the work takes place.

The red line on the map indicates where the road will be closed.

The red line on the map indicates where the road will be closed. - Credit: One Network Suffolk

A Lowestoft FRMP spokesman said: "We will be installing new tidal flood walls construction which will comprise demountable defences and brick clad concrete walls.

The Lowestoft FRMP construction works previously taking place on Hamilton Road.

The Lowestoft FRMP construction works previously taking place on Hamilton Road. - Credit: Mick Howes

"To enable the next phase of tidal walls on Hamilton Road to be safely constructed, the road will be closed between Whapload Road (after the KwikFit entrance) and Newcombe Road.

"There will be three-way traffic management in place between Hamilton Road, the entrance to Scottish Power Renewables and Newcombe Road, as traffic is diverted."

With access to KwikFit maintained, customers will be able to access John Grose via entrances on Whapload Road, Hamilton Road and Newcombe Road as both businesses are open as usual.

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

Suffolk Highways
Lowestoft News

