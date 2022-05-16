Road to be closed as next phase of major flood defence works begin
- Credit: Lowestoft FRMP
Motorists could face delays as major flood defence work continues in a coastal town.
With work continuing on Lowestoft's permanent flood defences, a section of road will be closed temporarily to "enable safe construction of tidal flood walls."
As the £67m Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project (FRMP) continues, Hamilton Road in the town will be closed between Whapload Road (after the KwikFit entrance) and Newcombe Road from Monday, May 16 until the winter.
The Suffolk Roadworks map says that “delays are likely” while the work takes place.
A Lowestoft FRMP spokesman said: "We will be installing new tidal flood walls construction which will comprise demountable defences and brick clad concrete walls.
"To enable the next phase of tidal walls on Hamilton Road to be safely constructed, the road will be closed between Whapload Road (after the KwikFit entrance) and Newcombe Road.
"There will be three-way traffic management in place between Hamilton Road, the entrance to Scottish Power Renewables and Newcombe Road, as traffic is diverted."
With access to KwikFit maintained, customers will be able to access John Grose via entrances on Whapload Road, Hamilton Road and Newcombe Road as both businesses are open as usual.
Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.