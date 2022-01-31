No trains running between Norwich and Lowestoft due to flood damage

Passengers from the 7.25am Greater Anglia service from Lowestoft to Norwich were evacuated on Sunday as the train became stuck on the tracks due to flooding. - Credit: Karl Noonan

No trains will run on the Norwich to Lowestoft line for most of the week due to damage caused by heavy flooding.

A train at Haddiscoe became stuck after flood water flowed onto the track and a pothole opened under the ballasts.

On Sunday (January 30), passengers near Haddiscoe were evacuated from the 7.25am Greater Anglia service from Lowestoft to Norwich after ballasts were reported to be moving due to flood water from the River Yare making its way inland.

❗ Due to flooding on the railway in the #Haddiscoe area, which has severely damaged the tracks and surrounding railway infrastructure, services between Norwich & Lowestoft are suspended.



A replacement bus service will be operating between Monday 31st Jan & Friday 4th Feb 2022. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) January 31, 2022

Greater Anglia confirmed a replacement bus service will operate between Monday, January 31, and Friday, February 4.

Rail replacement services between Norwich and Lowestoft will call at Oulton Broad North only.

Passengers travelling to other intermediate stations are advised to seek alternative routes to travel on.

Elsewhere in the town, cars were left stranded as water levels from the River Waveney rose high.

Cars parked at The Wherry in Lowestoft were left stuck in water due to flooding. - Credit: Barry Whittle

Vehicles parked in The Wherry's car park in Oulton Broad were left stuck.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Monday (January 31) due to heavy winds caused by Storm Corrie.

The forecaster said the north Norfolk coast, from Hunstanton to Cromer, could experience winds of up to 60mph.