Diversions in place as fibre cable works continue in Lowestoft

Published: 11:21 AM October 25, 2021

A section of Higher Drive in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft has been closed to all traffic at the junction with Normanston Drive. - Credit: Google Images

Motorists could face delays as a section of road is temporarily closed and traffic is diverted this week.

As fibre cable works continue with Suffolk Highways temporarily closing a lane on Normanston Drive in Lowestoft until 11.59pm on Friday, October 29, part of Higher Drive in Lowestoft has been closed to traffic from today until October 29.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out.

The CityFibre Metro Networks Ltd works will see Higher Drive, Lowestoft "closed to all traffic at the junction with Normanston Drive."

A diversion route of about 3.7km will be in operation throughout the course of the works.

Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses are being warned of the temporary closure.

A post on the First bus website said: "Due to fibre optic cable installation, Higher Drive in Lowestoft will be closed from today (October 25) until October 29.

"Route 105 buses will be unable to serve Higher Drive or Gresham Avenue, but will continue along Normanston Drive and Gorleston Road to Sands Lane."

