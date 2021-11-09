News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Road to close with traffic diverted for 'urgent' pothole repair work in Oulton Broad

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:37 PM November 9, 2021
Suffolk Highways Hall Road Oulton Broad Lowestoft "urgent" pothole repairs 

Suffolk Highways will temporarily close a section of Hall Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft as "urgent" pothole repairs are carried out. - Credit: Google Images

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as part of a busy road is temporarily closed for emergency works.

Suffolk Highways will temporarily close a section of Hall Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft as "urgent" pothole repairs are carried out on Wednesday, November 10.

The road will be temporarily closed and traffic diverted as the works take place between 9.30am and 2.30pm.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out.

It states that the road closure will be in place on Hall Road in Lowestoft "from Holly Road until Chestnut Avenue" for "urgent" repairs to "carriageway potholes."

With the road temporarily closed a diversion route of around 1.8km will be in operation.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map.

