Traffic delays as Openreach works continue in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:20 PM January 14, 2022
Openreach Beccles Road Cotmer Road Lowestoft Bridge Road Oulton Broad

Openreach are carrying out works on Beccles Road and Cotmer Road in Lowestoft, and nearby on Bridge Road in Oulton Broad. - Credit: Google Images

Drivers are facing delays as roadworks are continuing in Oulton Broad.

With Openreach carrying out works on Beccles Road and Cotmer Road in Lowestoft, and nearby on Bridge Road in Oulton Broad, delays have been reported across the area on Friday afternoon (January 14).

People caught up in the delays said the roadworks were causing issues for those travelling in Lowestoft.

With afternoon reports of long queues of traffic on the A1117 Bridge Road heading southbound, motorists were being held up by "multi-way traffic control signals".

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" as the roadworks continue.

The works started at 11.15am on Tuesday, January 11.

It is expected that these works will continue until 11.59pm on Sunday, January 16.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map.

Suffolk Highways
Oulton Broad News
Lowestoft News

