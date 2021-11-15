Drivers face diversions with overnight closure of A47 bridge in Lowestoft

Work is carried out on the Lowestoft Bascule Bridge. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Drivers could face disruption as repair works are set to take place overnight on a busy bridge.

National Highways will be carrying out maintenance works to the A47 Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft.

The bridge will be closed overnight from 8pm on Monday, November 15 until 6am on Tuesday, November 16.

Two diversion routes will be in operation and with the closure in place delays are likely, according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

It said: "A47 northbound and southbound Bascule Bridge, Lowestoft - carriageway closure and diversion route due to maintenance works on behalf of Ringway."

Diversion routes of 7.3km and 6.7km will be in operation for the overnight works.

Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses are being warned of the temporary closure.

A post on the First bus website said: "Our services will be diverted via Oulton Broad in both directions."

Keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map.