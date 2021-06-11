Bridge to close with traffic diverted for 'routine' maintenance
- Credit: Nick Butcher
Motorists could face disruption next week as overnight repair works take place on a busy bridge.
Highways England will be carrying out maintenance works to the A47 Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft.
The A47 Bascule Bridge will be closed overnight from 8pm on Monday, June 14 to 6am on Tuesday, June 15 with a diversion route in operation.
With the closure in place "delays are likely" according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.
It said: "A47 northbound and southbound Bascule Bridge, Lowestoft - carriageway closure and diversion route due to maintenance works on behalf of Ringway."
While the A47 is closed, diversion routes of 6.7km and 7.2km will be in operation.
Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses are being warned of the temporary closure.
A post on the First bus website said: "To allow for routine testing, the Bascule Bridge, Lowestoft will be closed.
"Affected journeys towards Lowestoft will divert via Waveney Drive, Victoria Road, Oulton Broad, Peto Way and Denmark Road to the bus station.
"Journeys from Lowestoft to Norwich will divert via Oulton Broad, Victoria Road, Waveney Drive Horn Hill, Mill Road, London Road South and Marine Parade."