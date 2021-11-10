Overnight works continuing on A47 with closures in north Lowestoft

Overnight work has started as National Highways temporarily closes a section of the A47 in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

Drivers are being warned they could face delays as a busy stretch of the A47 in north Lowestoft is temporarily closed.

Overnight work has started as National Highways temporarily closes a section of the A47 in Lowestoft.

The resurfacing and inspection/survey works is being carried out overnight from 8pm each evening this week until 6am the following morning, with it scheduled to finish on Saturday, November 13 at 6am.

The works are being carried out in both directions of the A47 between the "Blundeston roundabout to the Jubilee Way roundabout" as a "northbound and southbound carriageway closure" is in place for three further nights between 8pm and 6am.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are possible" while the work is being carried out.

You may also want to watch:

Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses were being warned of the temporary closure.

It comes after Suffolk Highways temporarily closed a section of the A47 in Lowestoft last month as "essential maintenance work" was carried out.

Keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map.