Train firm issues 'don't travel' warning as flooding disrupts services

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 9:05 AM January 30, 2022
Norwich station

Trains have been cancelled across Norfolk and Suffolk amid flooding in parts of East Anglia. - Credit: Archant

People have been urged not to travel as trains were cancelled across Norfolk and Suffolk amid flooding in parts of East Anglia.

Services between Norwich and Lowestoft as well as Ipswich and Lowestoft have been severely disrupted due to flood water making the tracks unsafe between Reedham and Haddiscoe.

In a series of tweets, Greater Anglia advised travellers not to make journeys and said that train services along those routes had been cancelled until further notice.

The news comes after a number of flood alerts and warnings were issued along the coast of Norfolk and Waveney.

The flood alerts and warning came as tides are expected to be higher due to Storm Malik.

Nationally, a nine-year-old boy and a 60-year-old woman have been killed by falling trees in strong winds caused by storms.

Staffordshire Police said a man is in hospital after the incident which killed the boy.

Police were called to Hollington Road, Winnothdale, near to Tean, at 1pm on Saturday after reports that a tree had fallen on a boy and a man, and they were both taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

A spokesman said: "Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical staff, a nine-year-old boy passed away.

"The boy's family are being supported by specially-trained officers. The man remains in hospital.

"A scene remains at the location, where people are asked to avoid the area. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

The boy's death comes after a 60-year-old woman was killed by a falling tree in Aberdeen as strong winds from Storm Malik battered northern parts of the UK.
 

