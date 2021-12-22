News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Person arrested after walking on train tracks

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:28 AM December 22, 2021
Updated: 8:29 AM December 22, 2021
Greater Anglia has reported a blockage on its line between Lingwood and Brundall, on the Norwich to

A person was taken into custody after they were found walking on train tracks in Lowestoft.   - Credit: Archant

A person was arrested after they were found walking on train tracks in Lowestoft.  

Greater Anglia train services were disrupted coming in and out of the town on Tuesday night [December 21] due to a trespassing incident.  

Police were called to the scene and took the person into custody.

The travel company Tweeted: “Due to a trespass incident services have been delayed in and out of Lowestoft.  

“Police are at the scene and have a person in custody after they walked on the track. Services now on the move with delays."

Train services are now running as usual. 

