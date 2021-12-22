Person arrested after walking on train tracks
- Credit: Archant
A person was arrested after they were found walking on train tracks in Lowestoft.
Greater Anglia train services were disrupted coming in and out of the town on Tuesday night [December 21] due to a trespassing incident.
Police were called to the scene and took the person into custody.
The travel company Tweeted: “Due to a trespass incident services have been delayed in and out of Lowestoft.
“Police are at the scene and have a person in custody after they walked on the track. Services now on the move with delays."
Train services are now running as usual.
