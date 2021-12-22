Person arrested after walking on train tracks

A person was taken into custody after they were found walking on train tracks in Lowestoft. - Credit: Archant

A person was arrested after they were found walking on train tracks in Lowestoft.

Greater Anglia train services were disrupted coming in and out of the town on Tuesday night [December 21] due to a trespassing incident.

Police were called to the scene and took the person into custody.

#Lowestoft - Due to a trespass incident services have been delayed in and out of Lowestoft.



Police are at the scene and have a person in custody after they walked on the track.

Services now on the move with delays. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) December 21, 2021

The travel company Tweeted: “Due to a trespass incident services have been delayed in and out of Lowestoft.

“Police are at the scene and have a person in custody after they walked on the track. Services now on the move with delays."

Train services are now running as usual.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.