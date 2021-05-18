Traffic to be diverted with busy road set to close for overnight works
- Credit: Google Images
Motorists are being warned to expect delays as a busy road is closed and traffic is diverted for two nights this month and next month.
Suffolk Highways will temporarily close the A1117 Peto Way in Lowestoft as overnight roadworks are carried out.
According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out on Peto Way "from the roundabout with A1144 to the roundabout with Barnards Way" from May 20-22.
Suffolk Highways said it would be patching up parts of the carriageway, ahead of associated works, with the temporary closure in place from 7pm on May 20 to 7am on May 21 and then from 7pm on May 21 to 7am on May 22.
Further works will also take place with two overnight closures between June 7 to June 9 from 7pm to 7am for "carriageway patching prior to surface dressing."
You may also want to watch:
A diversion route - along the A1144, Rotterdam Road, Peto Way and vice versa - will be in operation.
Keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map.
Most Read
- 1 Pier owners looking forward to bright future
- 2 Woman bruised after being bitten by dog
- 3 Car bonnet and windscreen damaged by vandals in Lowestoft
- 4 Acid attack victim opens heart to TV star on true crime show
- 5 Man in 30s airlifted to hospital following serious fall
- 6 'I don't see someone disfigured' - Star's tribute to acid attack survivor
- 7 Lowestoft house fire starts in tumble dryer and rips through conservatory
- 8 People gather in the street for funeral of "local legend"
- 9 Magnet fishermen catch a stolen moped in broad
- 10 Pub ordered to pay £23.5k compensation to sacked disabled worker