Traffic to be diverted with busy road set to close for overnight works

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:00 PM May 18, 2021   
Suffolk Highways will temporarily close a stretch of the A1117 Peto Way in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Highways will temporarily close a stretch of the A1117 Peto Way in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as a busy road is closed and traffic is diverted for two nights this month and next month.

Suffolk Highways will temporarily close the A1117 Peto Way in Lowestoft as overnight roadworks are carried out.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out on Peto Way "from the roundabout with A1144 to the roundabout with Barnards Way" from May 20-22.

The closure and diversion route as Suffolk Highways will temporarily close the A1117 Peto Way in Lowestoft.

The closure and diversion route as Suffolk Highways will temporarily close the A1117 Peto Way in Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk Highways - Credit: Suffolk Highways

Suffolk Highways said it would be patching up parts of the carriageway, ahead of associated works, with the temporary closure in place from 7pm on May 20 to 7am on May 21 and then from 7pm on May 21 to 7am on May 22.

Further works will also take place with two overnight closures between June 7 to June 9 from 7pm to 7am for "carriageway patching prior to surface dressing."

A diversion route - along the A1144, Rotterdam Road, Peto Way and vice versa - will be in operation.

Keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map.


